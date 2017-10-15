Aspen-area Honor Roll

• Aspen High School student Sarah Scharlin Ben-Hamoo was commended by Aspen High School Principal Tharyn Mulberry for her 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program accomplishment Oct. 6. Ben-Hamoo is among about 34,000 commended students in the U.S. to be recognized for her exceptional academic promise. She also placed among the top 50,000 scored of more than 1.6 million students who took the 1016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

• Julia M. Ristine of Aspen is participating in an off-campus study abroad program during the fall 2017 semester through St. Lawrence University. Ristine is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in environmental studies-English. Ristine is studying abroad at the University of Otago in New Zealand. She attended Aspen High School.

• Snowmass Village native Jillian Gerson, the daughter of Elliot F. Gerson and Dr. Jessica A. Herzstein of Washington, D.C., has graduated after majoring in psychology at Bates College in Maine. She is a 2013 graduate of Brooks School.