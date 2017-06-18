Aspen-area Honor Roll | AspenTimes.com

• Alta Lewis Millard of Aspen graduated with a bachelor's of fine arts degree in stage and production management at Emerson College's 137th commencement ceremony, held May 14.

• Clarkson University student Sonja Gagen, class of 2018 and an environmental engineering major, was awarded an honorable mention for the nationally competitive Udall Scholarship.

Gagen, a graduate of Aspen High School, participated in the National Science Foundation Advancing Sustainable Systems and Environmental Technologies to Serve Humanity Research Experience for Undergraduates last summer, under the guidance of Clarkson associate professor of civil and environmental engineering Shane Rogers.

Gagen and Rogers collaborated with the Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research in Norway to collect data from seaweed industries in Europe, with the long-term goal of using macroalgae for wastewater remediation.

This summer Gagen will participate in an NSF REU at Colorado School of Mines, where she will investigate energy positive wastewater treatment.

Gagen has served as a Clarkson Institute for a Sustainable Environment intern, president of the Environmental Engineering Honor Society, Clarkson Outing Club service chair, and New York Water Environment Association secretary. She was also a member of Clarkson's varsity alpine team.

• Alejandro Maganelli of Aspen and Karyme Meixueiro Cravioto of Basalt achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a "C."

• Carson D. Leydecker of Aspen was one of 478 seniors who graduated from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, May 21, receiving a bachelor's of arts degree at the college's 196th commencement. Former Vice President Joe Biden was the guest speaker. Leydecker, who majored in global studies, attended Thacher School.