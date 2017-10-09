Art Base in Basalt launches exchange between Valley, Argentine artists

The Art Base in Basalt is partnering with the Aspen Sister Cities program to launch a Roaring Fork Valley Art Exchange, an international cultural exchange between artists from the valley and Barioloche, Argentina.

As the hub of the exchange, the Art Base plans to annually receive an artist from Bariloche who will lead an art talk, teach a class and have an option to present a pop-up exhibition.

"It is exciting to promote the Art Base internationally," said Art Base director Genna Moe. "We look forward to an increase in future bilingual programming and the visiting artist program."