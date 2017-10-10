Arapahoe Basin will open season Friday with High Noon trail

Ski season in Colorado begins this week.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Tuesday that its slopes will open for the 2017-2018 ski season on Friday.

A-Basin's Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail.

"Mother Nature has been kind to the Basin," said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin's chief operation officer. "It's exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual, and welcome winter back to Colorado."

Full-day lift tickets will cost $79 through Dec. 15, for adults. Kids and young adults (ages 15-18) can hit the slopes for cheaper.

