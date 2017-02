Applications for grant due Feb. 15 | AspenTimes.com

The application period for Pitkin County nonprofit organizations seeking a grant from the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is winding down.

Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced May 1. The foundation will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading, and also to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels. The foundation supports programs in the arts, languages and sciences for preschool, primary and secondary school-age children. The foundation occasionally supports programs for adults, as well.

More than $374,000 in grants has been awarded since 2008. The foundation prefers to consider grants for programs instead of grants strictly for technology. The foundation also prefers to award grants to organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates The Aspen Times. Bessie Minor Swift was mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. Bessie was born in Onaga, Kansas, on June 29, 1887. She was raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and then moved to Blackburn, Missouri, where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse.

For more details, visit http://www.bessieminorswift.org or email grants@bessieminorswift.org.