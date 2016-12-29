Angry man smashes Aspen hotel windows | AspenTimes.com

A 21-year-old Arizona college student was arrested early Thursday for breaking windows at two businesses in the Little Nell Hotel complex, police said.

Henry Bill was charged with felony criminal mischief and allowed out of jail Thursday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Police were called to the Sky Hotel about midnight after witnesses to the incident reported seeing Bill flee there after allegedly breaking the windows, according to an affidavit filed in Aspen District Court.

At the hotel, Bill told police he’d been at Bootsy Bellows earlier in the night with his father and sister, the affidavit states.

“He noticed that his sister was dancing with another male, and it was making him uncomfortable and angry,” according to the affidavit. “He confronted the male subject about the situation and challenged the individual to a fight.”

The two men were separated and Bill left the club. On the way to his hotel, Bill admitted to striking a window at Dennis Basso and another at Betteridge Jewelers with his elbow, the affidavit states.

Representatives of the Little Nell estimated the damage at less than $5,000.

