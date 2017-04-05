American Airlines to fly direct between Phoenix and Aspen next winter | AspenTimes.com

American Airlines will offer new daily nonstop flights from Phoenix to Aspen starting Dec. 15, officials announced Wednesday.

The Phoenix flights mark American's third market to serve Aspen next winter; nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth begin Nov. 5, and direct flights from Chicago will be offered during periods of peak demand.

"This expansion by American will again open up more new markets for locals and visitors from which convenient connections to and from Aspen Snowmass that haven't been previously possible," Aspen-Pitkin County Airport director John Kinney said in a statement.

American also will continue its nonstop summer service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago through Oct. 4.

All American flights into Aspen are for sale at http://www.aa.com and will be operated with the 70-seat CRJ700 aircraft.