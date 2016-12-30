A rare lynx saunters across a Colorado ski slope | AspenTimes.com

No need to blink, that really is a lynx strolling casually across a Colorado ski slope.

A rare Canada lynx stunned onlooking skiers and snowboarders earlier this week when it crossed a run at Purgatory resort near Durango. The lynx’s hijinks happened on the resort’s Demon run and was captured on video by a resort patron identifying himself as Airrick Hix, who posted it to Facebook with the message, “That just happened!!! The majestic Lynx!!!”

Purgatory spokeswoman Kim Oyler said the resort is prime lynx habitat — lots of trees and deep snow — and resort employees sometimes spot tracks or other signs of the animals. But a sighting in broad daylight on an open slope is practically unheard of.

“It’s something that we normally don’t see on a regular basis on our slopes,” she said. “They’re pretty elusive animals.”

The Durango Herald first reported the lynx sighting.

