A Bubbly Brunch | AspenTimes.com

Breakfast all day, eggs anytime. Cheese and bacon make everything better.

These are a few guiding principles behind Eggslut, the downtown-L.A. food truck-turned hotspot that has taken the city by storm since 2011.

Lucky for folks in town during this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Eggslut executive chef Alvin Cailan is throwing down on "Farewell Feast: A Bubbly Brunch," a smorgasbord at the Hotel Jerome. The event for 300 — featuring cocktails by Mionetto Prosecco, sweets by pastry king Johnny Iuzzini, and craveable supporting dishes (breakfast arepas with pork and green chile; nine-grain waffles; sliders) by Hotel Jerome executive chef Rob Zack — replaces the Classic Cookoff.

Filipino-raised Cailan, dubbed L.A.'s "King of Eggs" by Vice Munchies, will showcase his new concept, called "Paper Planes," as well as his simple yet decadent egg sandwiches. Both are served up at the newly opened Chefs Club Counter in Lower Manhattan, brother to Chefs Club Aspen.

Meanwhile, Iuzzini will prepare a signature recipe straight from the Classic demonstration stage: Notella Cashew Crepe Cake, served with classic Suzette sauce. The chocolatey confection is highlighted in the Italian-French chef's 2014 cookbook, "Sugar Rush," copies of which he'll sign during the event.

"Guests of the festival have always told me they wish they could taste what I demo, so this year I'll be demo-ing exactly what I am making for the brunch so they can taste it," Iuzzini said. "I'm using chocolate that I have made myself from the bean, tying into the launch of my new bean-to-bar factory, Chocolate by Johnny Iuzzini (in upstate New York)."