9-year-old dies at Hanging Lake | AspenTimes.com

A 9-year-old child died Monday afternoon at the top of Hanging Lake Trail, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire reported.

Crews got a call a little after 4 p.m.

Dispatch reports said that the child had suffered severe lacerations and someone was conducting CPR.

Walt Stowe, Garfield County sheriff’s public information officer, said reports were that the youth had fallen and hit his or her head.

By about 5:30 p.m. search and rescue crews were still working on retrieving the child, said Stowe.

Glassmire said the child was from the Front Range.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.