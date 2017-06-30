Video: Weekend Minute, June 30 | AspenTimes.com

Video: Weekend Minute, June 30
June 30, 2017
The Aspen Times Arts Editor Andrew Travers shares the highlights for what’s happening in Aspen and Snowmass this weekend.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- The Railsplitters headline Wildfest and bring a former ski bum back to Aspen
- Art of Change: 7 memorable moments from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival
- Drive-By Truckers, immersive art and ‘Us’ : What to expect at the first Bluebird Art + Sound in Snowmass Village
- Belly Up’s big Fourth of July week with Thomas Jack, Thievery Corporation, Blues Traveler, Flume and Bush
- Aspen Ideas Festival: Co-directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk on ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’
Trending Sitewide
- Woman admits driving into Aspen pond, then crashing hotel van
- Hiker found near Maroon Bells died of hypothermia after fall, coroner reports
- Colorado announces largest pot bust since drug was legalized
- Can you hear me now? Verizon aims to beef up Basalt service
- Glenwood bridge replacement needs traffic reduction from Aspen-area