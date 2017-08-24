Theater Masters challenges Aspen to write a play in three days

More info: Spaces are still open for the Meeting on the Page workshop, running Friday through Sunday. Write to Joseph Ward at joe@theatermasters.org to sign up; http://www.theatermasters.org

What: ‘Meeting on the Page,’ presented by Theater Masters

The nonprofit Theater Masters is challenging 10 local students to each write a play in just a few days.

The results will be up on stage Sunday night at the Mountain Chalet.

This "Meeting on the Page" workshop is produced by the same theater nonprofit that stages the annual Take Ten festival in Aspen and New York City. While Take Ten brings together leading playwrights from graduate schools across the country to stage new short plays, Meeting on the Page — now in its second year — focuses on Roaring Fork Valley locals.

Students, working with their parents or guardians and theater professionals, begin an intensive workshop on Friday evening. Over three days, each student will craft a 10-minute stage play about a subject that is urgent to their lives.

Theater Masters launched the workshop last year, with the idea of facilitating on-the-page intergenerational dialogue.

"It's a fascinating way for parents to learn new things about their kids, or for kids getting to hear the creative voice of their parents and see them in a different way," said Theater Masters executive artistic director Joseph Ward.

Sponsored by the Francis Family Foundation, the three-day class is free.

In the workshop, students will study with Padraic Lillis, the founding artistic director of The Farm Theater, a former New York University theater teacher and a Best Director winner at the New York Fringe Festival.

Students will start with writing exercises Friday and will begin their plays. Saturday's workshop is supplemented with a guided tour of the Aspen Art Museum for inspiration. After refining the plays in a final workshop Sunday, Meeting on the Page will culminate in an evening production on Sunday with local actors performing the plays in their premieres.

Spaces are still open for the Meeting on the Page workshop, and open to all Roaring Fork Valley residents. Email Joseph Ward at joe@theatermasters.org to sign up.

atravers@aspentimes.com