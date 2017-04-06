Drive-By Truckers to headline inaugural Bluebird Art + Sound in Snowmass Village | AspenTimes.com

Southern rock group the Drive-By Truckers will headline the opening night of the first edition of Bluebird Art + Sound in Snowmass Village, running June 30 to July 2, festival producers announced this week.

The three-day event also will include a free, interactive art exhibition in Base Village and an art walk on the Snowmass Village Mall. The interactive art exhibition, known as the BAS Art Experience, will be curated by Los Angeles artists Jesse Fleming and Emma Gray.

The BAS Art Experience is slated to include diverse art forms including video installation, virtual reality, still paintings, exterior structure projections, and sound and music performance art, complemented by daily scheduled art discussions and guided mindfulness practices. The interior of BAS Art Experience will follow an immersive flow, allowing viewers to examine the duality of the human experience within each environment.

The Truckers will play a paid concert on Fanny Hill on Friday, June 30. The band recently released its 11th album, "American Band," showcasing an alternative country sound and politically oriented lyrics to fit the changing political landscape. Opening for the Drive-By Truckers are the Seratones, an up-and-coming rock band out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Tickets for Friday's concert are $30 in advance, available through Eventbrite. The weekend-long BAS Art Experience and Sunday evening DJ show are free and open to the public.

On Sunday, the Sound experience culminates with the Bluebird Closing Party featuring DJ Kid606, a Los Angeles based DJ, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Base Village lawn, next to the Art Experience.

The entire festival will be is centered around the theme "Us."

"In a polarized society, the message of 'Us' is more important than ever," event producer Garrett Chau said in the announcement. "Bluebird Art + Sound brings together art, music and technology into a unified event based around a yearly theme. The festival aims to bring people together to celebrate, and to spur thought and civilized discourse around music and art."

Bluebird is being produced through a partnership between Snowmass Tourism and Drive Group, of which Chau is CEO

"Where better than in the stunning surroundings of Snowmass to take part in this thought-provoking and entertaining event?" said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism. "Everything that Bluebird stands for resonates with our local community of residents and visitors: leading-edge art, live outdoor concerts, mindfulness and togetherness."