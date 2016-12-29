Comedian Gulman to replace Johnigan at Wheeler in January | AspenTimes.com

Comedian Tommy Johnigan has canceled his scheduled Jan. 13 show at the Wheeler Opera House, the venue announced this week. Johnigan will be replaced by Gary Gulman.

“Tommy booked a TV show and unfortunately his schedule won’t allow for him to travel to Aspen in January,” Wheeler executive director Gena Buhler said in a press release. “Because of the relationships we have in the industry, we were able to replace him quickly and on Tommy’s date with one of the funniest and most seasoned talents on the circuit with Gary Gulman.”

Gulman is a New York City-based comedian, a regular on late night comedy programs — including “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — and has been featured on Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central. His 2012 comedy album “No Can Defend” debuted at No. 18 on iTunes.

Aspen’s own Glenn Smith remains on the billing to open for Gulman.

Tickets are $22 and are available now at the Wheeler Opera House box office (970-920-5770; aspenshowtix.com). Anyone that has previously purchased tickets to the Tommy Johnigan show will have their tickets automatically transferred to Gary and will be contacted by the box office should they wish to refund.