Colorado Mountain College celebrates 50th anniversary with Aspen art show | AspenTimes.com

This year Colorado Mountain College is celebrating 50 years of serving the educational needs of people living in the state's mountain towns. On April 7, the celebration arrives at CMC Aspen.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a 50th anniversary program focusing on the history of Colorado Mountain College in Aspen, and then the opening reception for "Reminisce: A Tribute to 50 Years of Art."

"These celebrations are a gift back to the communities that Colorado Mountain College serves," said Kristin Colon, CMC Foundation CEO and vice president for advancement. "Each on-campus celebration is focused on something that makes that particular campus stand out. In Aspen, for example, our art program is such a draw for the community that we wanted to honor the faculty and staff who have shared their expertise with students for decades.

The free celebration continues until 6 p.m. with an opening reception for the exhibit "Reminisce: 50 Years of Art," a survey of artwork by CMC's western region faculty and staff, past and present, and featuring refreshments and anniversary cake. The exhibit will run through May 9.

"Our students in painting and printmaking are able to take advantage of extraordinary equipment that is rare at many colleges and universities, creating large-scale prints on our new state-of-the-art etching press," said K Rhynus Cesark, assistant professor of art and gallery director at Colorado Mountain College Aspen, who is organizing the exhibit. "It is also an exciting time for the Aspen ceramics program as students can experiment and create work using our newly acquired 3-D ceramic printer, which we have obtained collaboratively with our college's Isaacson School for New Media."

RSVPs are requested for the reception and 50th anniversary celebration. To RSVP, learn about gallery hours or for more information, visit CMCBecauseOfYou.org or call 970-925-7740.