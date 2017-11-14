Belly Up Aspen announces Railroad Earth and Umphrey’s McGee shows

Belly Up Aspen announced upcoming three-night stands by both Railroad Earth and Umphrey's McGee on Tuesday.

The newgrass jam band Railroad Earth will play a run of shows in the club from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4. A limited amount of presale tickets will be available Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Belly Up box office. Tickets range from $55 for general admission to $70 for reserved seats. They go on-sale Friday there and at http://www.bellyupaspen.com.

And Umphrey's McGee, the progressive jam band and frequent Belly Up guests, will return to play March 7 through March 9. Ticket prices start at $99. They go on-sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the box office and http://www.bellyupaspen.com.