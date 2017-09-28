Belly Up Aspen announces Deadmau5 show
September 28, 2017
Aspen's offseason live music lineup got a boost on Wednesday with the surprise announcement that Deadmau5 will headline Belly Up Aspen on Saturday, Oct. 21.
The local show will follow the superstar Canadian DJ's two-night run of concerts at Red Rocks Ampitheatre. Deadmau5 most recently played a sold-out show at the club during last year's X Games.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at the Belly Up box office and http://www.bellyupaspen.com. Prices range from $95 for general admission to $225 for reserved seats.
