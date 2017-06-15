Author and photographer Robert Castellino finds ‘Life and Light’ in Colorado | AspenTimes.com

Who: Robert Castellino, author of ‘Colorado: Life and Light on the Land’

"What will our legacy be for life to come? The one our children inherit," writes photographer Robert Castellino in the introduction to his new book, "Colorado: Life and Light on the Land," his collection of nature photos from across the state.

Castellino will discuss the project and sign books this evening at the Pitkin County Library.

His presentation is segmented into three topics — ranging from instruction to nature photographers to advocacy for public lands and water in 30 or 40 minutes: "Making Exceptional Photographs of Extraordinary Places and Events in Colorado," "The Value of Public Lands to Coloradans" and "The Power in the Colorado Water Story."

From his perspective, photography is an artistic pursuit to define images that are made of a single subject and a simple idea that speak volumes.

"Each of us as photographers and individuals to explore the world through our unique lenses to make photographs of our experiences," Castellino said.

Castellino's talk also examines how early explorers and naturalists fervently spoke and worked to set aside vast tracts of lands in the public's trust to assure they would remain unspoiled. During this segment of the presentation Castellino will explore the value of these places, the threats facing our vulnerable public lands in Colorado today, and the opportunity to further our legacy protecting these extant treasures.

"Colorado's wild lands and places inform us about the inherent value of them to us, who we are and our place in this vast network natural ecosystems we live and play in," he said.

For the water segment of his presentation, Castellino plans to share a series of powerful images and slides, venturing into the effects of water use and policy today.

After the Aspen event, Castellino will be stopping in Boulder, Estes Park, Edwards and Denver to give his presentation and discuss "Colorado."