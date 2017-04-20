Aspen Times Weekly: 10 Years of 5Point Film | AspenTimes.com

The primetime Friday and Saturday night shows are sold out. But, as of press time, tickets were still available for the rest.

The 5Point Film Festival is about movies and adventure, sure. But it's also about a movement and an inclusive worldview. Over the past decade, the inspirational Carbondale-based festival has carved out a distinct and impossible-to-replicate place for itself in mountain culture, where adventure porn and cliff-hucking eye candy are just the tip of the iceberg for what's become a global community united by the festival's titular five points: respect, commitment, humility, purpose and balance.

Anybody who has spent a night in the Carbondale Rec Center during a 5Point program — with its series of films, special guests, surprises and collective positive energy — knows the high-minded and whimsical festival is the ski bum and dirtbag world at its best.

As the festival celebrates 10 years this weekend in Carbondale, here are are 10 can't-miss highlights of what's to come:

Van Life Rally

It gets bigger and better every year. Now in its fifth outing, the Van Life Rally will bring together 200 vans and homes on wheels for a group open house that'll make you want to tear up your apartment lease and take to the road. It runs Thursday (which also happens to be 4/20) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rec Center.

"Chocolate Spokes"

Playing Thursday night, this is the world premiere of the latest short by Denver-based author, filmmaker and 5Point regular Brendan Leonard. The film profiles Gregory Crinchlow, who left an architecture job in six years ago to start a bicycle shop in Five Points, a traditionally African-American and Latino neighborhood in Denver.

Student Special

A new addition for 2017, this special program — free for sixth- through 12th-graders — will welcome classes from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley for an afternoon of inspiration of Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

"The Time Travelers"

This new 23-minute film by 5Point regular Forrest Woodward is among the most anticipated at the festival. It follows the U.S. Rafting Team on its January 2017 attempt to break the speed record in the Grand Canyon on a 48-foot self-built custom boat. Whitaker and this extraordinary team of rafters — which includes Carbondale's Seth Mason and Ian Anderson — will be on hand for the screening at 7 p.m. on Friday.

FryingPan River Clean Up

5Point reliably inspires action and this is one way to make a significant and immediate local impact by volunteering some time picking up trash along the Fryingpan. The cleanup begins Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. (with a free breakfast) and includes prizes for the best, most toxic, most useful and most unusual trash.

"The Dirtbag Diaries"

After years of overflow crowds at Steve's Guitars and the Crystal Theatre, the best adventure podcast around moves to the new Confluence festival area on the Fourth Street Plaza for a noon Saturday taping. Host Fitz Cahall has been coming to 5Point since the beginning, always bringing along fascinating guests for thoughtful conversation.

Best Of 5Point

The festival looks back on its first decade with a 2:30 p.m. program Saturday afternoon at the Carbondale Rec Center that will give encore presentations of some of the most memorable films from the last 10 years, hand-picked by 5Point founder Julie Kennedy. Among them are Joey Schusler's road trip adventure "The Bus," Mark Tipple's inspirational disabled surfing short "Duct Tape Surfing" and the dual profile of climbers Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold in "A Line Across the Sky."

Wade Newsom

The Carbondale-based slam poet is synonymous with 5Point. His powerhouse spoken-word piece "Participate" was the rallying cry and signature artistic piece of its first decade. The talented writer and performer has used the 5Point platform to launch a creative career. He's back onstage Saturday night, when he serves as emcee of the 7 p.m. film program.

"Above the Fray"

Alpinist and filmmaker Graham Zimmerman's new film, playing during Sunday afternoon's Program IV, profiles climber Beth Rodden as she reflects on a terrifying expedition in Kyrgyzstan and how motherhood has helped her discover a balanced life.

Paddy O'Connell

The skier, writer, nonprofessional stand-up comedian and unofficial 5Point mascot moved to Carbondale after falling in love with the town during a visit to the festival. This year he's serving as emcee for Friday night's primetime show and both of Sunday's film programs — noon's 12-film "Changemaker" presentation and the 4 p.m. surprise lineup.

