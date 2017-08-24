Artist Sarah Pletts to host open studio in Aspen
August 24, 2017
Aspen artist Sarah Pletts is opening up her art studio to the public Friday and Saturday and selling art she's made over the last four decades.
Pletts will open the doors of her studio (410 N. Mill St.) Friday and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will fund long-term care for her 90-year-old mother, the longtime Aspenite and former Aspen Times business manager Janet Garwood.
