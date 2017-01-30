Theatre Aspen announces auditions | AspenTimes.com

Theatre Aspen will host auditions for Roaring Fork Valley actors Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, the company announced Friday.

Parts are available for the summer season, which includes the Tony Award-winning music “Hairspray,” running in repertory with Laura Eason’s play “Sex with Strangers” and a new version of the family-friendly musical “The World According to Snoopy.”

Carbonell Award winner and Theatre Aspen regular Mark Martino will direct and choreograph “Harispray,” while “Sex with Strangers” will be helmed by Denver-based Christy Montour-Larson. “The World According to Snoopy” will be directed by Kaitlin Hopkins, who also co-wrote the revised book with Adam Cates — who will choreograph the Aspen show — and Larry Grossman.

Appointments for auditions are available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Those wishing to audition for the season should contact Theatre Aspen at compmgr@theatreaspen.org. Detailed information and character breakdowns can be found at http://www.theatreaspen.org. An accompanist will be provided for auditions.