The Ten Tenors bring ‘Home for the Holidays’ show to the Wheeler Opera House | AspenTimes.com

The Australia-based vocal group The Ten Tenors has become a global phenomenon over the last two decades, mashing up classical and contemporary songs with ten vocal virtuosos on stage at once.

The supergroup, currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, “Our Christmas Wish,” will play a family-friendly Christmas evening show at the Wheeler Opera House on Sunday. The Ten Tenors will celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2017.

“We have ten very different but equally talented voices and this allows us to tackle such a wide variety of music,” Cameron Bailey, an Auckland, New Zealand native who has been with the Tenors for three years, said via e-mail. “Within this broad repertoire, there is a moment for each and every one of us to showcase his own special vocal quality.”

The “Home for the Holidays” show they’re bringing to Aspen includes powerhouse renditions of seasonal classics like “Joy to the World,” “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “O Holy Night.”

Like all of the tenors, Bailey is a classically trained singer – he comes from an opera background. Among the unique pleasures of performing with the Ten Tenors, he said, is diving into pop and rock songs that he hadn’t previously performed publicly (he points to Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and Meatloaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love” as favorites).

There are no boundaries for what they might try out. Along with music directors Paul Gelsumini and Steven Baker, the singers brainstorm ideas for their set lists.

“Choosing the music is a very collaborative process,” said Bailey. “We choose music that we love and music that suits the voices of the current lineup.”

The Ten Tenors tour relentlessly and the group has been on the road in the U.S. since November. Spending the holidays on halfway around the world from home is a sacrifice, said Bailey, but after so much time together on tour the Ten Tenors is a family all its own.

“By far the most challenging part of touring is being away from friends and family for extended periods of time,” said Bailey. “Having said that, we spend so much time together on the road that we form our own ‘on-tour’ family. We are extremely fortunate to be able to sing and perform for a living every day, and the places and people we meet while on tour have been incredible.”

After all, you could do worse than spending Christmas in Aspen.

