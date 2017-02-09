Skrillex to play Valentine’s Day at Belly Up Aspen | AspenTimes.com

Skrillex to play Valentine’s Day at Belly Up Aspen
The electronic dance music superstar Skrillex will headline Belly Up Aspen on Valentine’s Day, the music club announced Wednesday night.
The last-minute marquee booking for Feb. 14 resulted from the DJ and producer planning an Aspen ski trip, according to the club.
Tickets range from $115 for general admission to $275 for reserved seating, available at the Belly Up box office and http://www.belly upaspen.com.
Skrillex has played Belly Up frequently during his rise to the pinnacle of pop music, becoming the face of the EDM movement. He also headlined the X Games at Buttermilk Ski Area in 2015.
He recently reunited with his emo band, From First to Last, for the first time in a decade. The Belly Up concert is a solo performance.