Skrillex to play Valentine’s Day at Belly Up Aspen | AspenTimes.com

The electronic dance music superstar Skrillex will headline Belly Up Aspen on Valentine’s Day, the music club announced Wednesday night.

The last-minute marquee booking for Feb. 14 resulted from the DJ and producer planning an Aspen ski trip, according to the club.

Tickets range from $115 for general admission to $275 for reserved seating, available at the Belly Up box office and http://www.belly upaspen.com.

Skrillex has played Belly Up frequently during his rise to the pinnacle of pop music, becoming the face of the EDM movement. He also headlined the X Games at Buttermilk Ski Area in 2015.

He recently reunited with his emo band, From First to Last, for the first time in a decade. The Belly Up concert is a solo performance.