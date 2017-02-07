Pergande opens new gallery opens at Aspen Highlands | AspenTimes.com

Local artist Rosalyn Pergande has found a home for her work at Aspen Highlands.

The innovative painter has been based in Aspen for the last 10 years and has drawn attention for her live painting at events like the Valley Art Auction and her chocolate body painting partnership with Chef Daniel Theme at the Food & Wine Classic.

Her Pergande Gallery opens Thursday night in Highlands Village at 115 Boomerang Road, exhibiting her work along with other local and national contemporary artists. An opening reception runs Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The opening exhibition features work by Pergande, Dale Threlkeld, Isabella Garaffa, Mike Rand, Glenn Rand, Franck Lemarie and Bill Linse.

More info at http://www.pergandegallery.com