Jill Cohn headlines Americana Music Series at Justice Snow’s

The Americana Music Series has returned to Justice Snow's Restaurant and Bar this month, with eight September concerts featuring Nate Hancock and the Declarations with special guests every Sunday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to midnight.

On Sunday, Seattle singer-songwriter Jill Cohn will headline the series with Hancock and his band.

"We love this series as it gives our musicians and audience the chance to experience a deeper dive into great American music," Justice Snow's proprietress Michele Kiley said in a statement.

The Americana Music Series has brought local and touring musicians together to collaborate and create ever since the series was founded back in 2014. The ongoing September series features both local and touring artists delivering a wide variety of styles.

Remaining concerts include Nebraska's Rachel Price Band (Sept. 20), Aspen's Dan Sheridan (Sept. 24) and a closing concert on Sept. 27.

More information at http://www.justicesnows.com and http://www.unitethevibe.com.