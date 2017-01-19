Jane Lynch brings musical comedy tour to Belly Up for Aspen Gay Ski Week | AspenTimes.com

Jane Lynch has a mantel full of awards for her years-long run as the villainous track-suit-clad cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on “Glee,” a regular gig in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries and a reputation for stealing scenes in movies like “Talladega Nights” and “The 40-Year Old Virgin.”

But in recent years, the comedic actress has gone back to where it all started: on the stage. She’s taken to the road with her musical comedy show “See Jane Sing,” which comes to Belly Up Aspen on Friday night.

Lynch will perform with Kate Flannery (best known as Meredith on “The Office”) and with Tim Davis (the vocal arranger on “Glee”) backed by a jazz quintet. The cabaret-style show runs the gamut of popular music, from Irving Berlin to Nicki Minaj and includes a medley of song that made the cast cry as children.

Lynch’s career began in Chicago theater and sketch comedy in the mid-’80s. She met Flannery when they were both with the touring company of Second City in the 1990s.

“For Kate and me, performing this show is really just going back to our roots,” Lynch said via e-mail this week.

After her unexpected success in film and television — and a lengthy break from live performance — Lynch was cast as Miss Hannigan in the 2013 revival of “Annie” on Broadway, which has led her back in to the song and dance game (though decidedly more song than dance in “See Jane Sing”).

“I hadn’t been on stage in a long time,” she said. “I enjoyed it so much that I have been on stage performing the show ever since.”

The gig falls on the Friday of Aspen Gay Ski Week and also on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. But Lynch said she doesn’t plan to politicize the show or respond to the anxiety and anger in the LGBT community about the new president. It’s an escape from all that.

“We’re pretty straightforward fun and in the moment with our type of show,” she said.

Lynch and company only have just one concert date on their schedule after Aspen (in Los Angeles next month). The Aspen show is likely to be one of the last chances to see this version of the revue.

“We’ve been all over the country with it and would have to create something new if we want to go back around the country again,” she said.

Last year, Lynch and her tour mates self-released a Christmas album, “Swingin’ Little Christmas,” a throwback to the classic holiday records of the 1950s and ’60s. It included the unexpected original hit “Winter’s Never Cold,” which made it to No. 8 on the Billboard charts.

After that success, Lynch and her crew plan to keep making records. They’re currently working on a live album version of “See Jane Sing.”

atravers@aspentimes.com