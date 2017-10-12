Fiesta de Tamales on tap for English in Action

English In Action, which seeks to build community and intercultural relationships by helping newcomers improve their English, hosts its annual Fiesta de Tamales from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Eagle Crest Nursery in El Jebel.

Now in its seventh year, the fiesta serves as a family-friendly, affordable fundraiser, with all proceeds going directly to support English In Action's mission to help adults learn English and foster a more cohesive community.

Admission to the Fiesta includes a homemade tamale and pupusa dinner; entertainment by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico and salsa dancers; a DJ courtesy of Radio Tricolor; pinatas for kids; art activities from The Art Base, plus prize drawings for $1,000 in cash and an Aspen ski vacation. Tickets are $20/adult and $7/child in advance, or $25/adult and $10/child at the door.

New this year is a contest to crown the valley's best tamale. English In Action students and tutors will prepare tamales from family and regional recipes from Mexico and Latin America. Guests will have the opportunity to sample and vote for their favorites.

"The Fiesta de Tamales is unlike any other event in the Roaring Fork Valley," said Lara Beaulieu, executive director of English In Action. "It provides a much-needed opportunity for immigrants and other locals to honor not only our diverse cultural traditions but, perhaps even more important, our common humanity."

Former English In Action student Alma Guzman, who now does private catering, will provide the tamale meal, with pupusas courtesy of Panaderia San Miguel in El Jebel.

Recommended Stories For You

The Fiesta de Tamales is additionally supported by a host of local businesses and individuals, including Top Sponsor Alpine Bank, and Big Enchilada sponsors Alchemy Audio Visual, Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty, Aspen Times, Bethel Party Rentals, Crawford Properties, Daly Property Services, Eagle Crest Nursery, Frias Properties, Holy Cross Energy, Jaywalker Lodge, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Reese Henry and Company, Timberline Bank, Town of Basalt, Umbrella Incorporated, Whitman Fine Properties.