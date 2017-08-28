 Charles Bradley cancels Belly Up Aspen concert | AspenTimes.com
Staff report

Back to: Activities & Events

Charles Bradley cancels Belly Up Aspen concert

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires have canceled Wednesday evening's concert at Belly Up Aspen, the music club announced Monday.

The soul singer and his band have canceled all tour stops through Labor Day, including shows in Colorado, Utah and New York. A band statement said Bradley is recovering from colitis.