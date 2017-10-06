Aspen Santa Fe Ballet winter season includes premiere by choreographer Jorma Elo and pianist Joyce Yang

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will host the world premiere of a collaboration between noted choreographer Jorma Elo and superstar pianist Joyce Yang in March, the company announced Friday.

The new piece by Elo and Yang will be part of a five-program Aspen winter season that opens with four performances of "The Nutcracker" Dec. 9 and 10. Aspen Santa Fe will also host a kid-friendly "Sugar Plum Tea Party" at the Hotel Jerome on Dec. 10, where children can share hot chocolate, cookies and photographs with characters from the holiday classic.

On Jan. 20, Aspen Santa Fe will present performances of audience favorite ballets from recent seasons: Alejandro Cerrudo's "Silent Ghost;" Cayetano Soto's "Huma Rojo" and Fernando Melo's "Dream Play."

The company will present an exclusive, one-night-only engagement with Ailey II on Feb. 16. Founded in 1974 by Alvin Ailey himself as a stepping-stone from The Ailey School to a professional dance company, Ailey II is a high-energy ensemble of 12 of the country's best young dancers. Under the leadership of artistic director Troy Powell, Ailey II's repertory spans classics by company namesake Alvin Ailey to rising choreographers such as Kyle Abraham.

The season closes with the Yang-Elo premiere March 24. Presented in collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival and School, the new piece is set to Schumann's "Carnaval." Yang, an Aspen Music Fest favorite, will provide live accompaniment. The premiere is one of three pieces that Yang wil perform on Aspen Santa Fe's first all-piano evening. Also on the program are Jiri Kylian's seminal "Return to a Strange Land, set to the music of Leos Janacek, and Nicolo Fonte's "Where We Left Off" with music by Philip Glass. It will be followed by a national tour.

Tickets for all winter series performances go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 8. They will be available online at http://www.aspensantafeballet.com, by phone through Aspen ShowTix at 970-920-5770 and in person at the Wheeler Opera House box office. Prices range from $36 to $94.