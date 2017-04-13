Aspen Santa Fe Ballet releases summer season | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will give three local performances and host three guest companies this summer.

The locally-based company announced its summer lineup this week.

Aspen Santa Fe will perform at the Aspen District Theatre on July 8 and 20 and Aug. 18. The shows will include the premere of a new work by Brazilian choreographer Fernando Melo, who made his local debut last year with "Re:Play." The local programs will also include Cherice Barton's "Eudaemonia," which premiered in Aspen this winter and anchored the company's national spring tour.

Aspen Santa Fe also will present performances by two visiting French companies: Compagnie Hervé Koubi will perform at the District Theater on July 26, followed by Compgnie Marie Chouinard on Aug. 4.

Stars of American Ballet return to Aspen on Aug 12, directed by Daniel Ulbricht and featuring "Red Angels" by Ulysses Dove, "Apollo" by George Balanchine, selections from Kenneth MacMilan's "Romeo & Juliet" and more.

Advance ticket sales for donors begin May 15. Tickets open to the general public a week later. Tickets and more info at http://www.aspensantafeballet.com.