Aspen Laugh Fest adds second Adam Devine show | AspenTimes.com

The Wheeler Opera House has added a second stand-up performance by Adam Devine to the Aspen Laugh Fest lineup, producers announced Thursday.

Devine, the co-creator and star of Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” also featured in “Adam Devine’s House Party” and “Modern Family,” sold out his 7:30 p.m. show on Feb. 24. The Wheeler has added a 10:30 p.m. performance.

The annual festival will run from Feb. 22 to 25, featuring Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho, Kevin Nealon and Devine.

Single tickets are $55, while festival passes to all four comics are $165, available at the Wheeler Opera House box office and http://www.aspenshowtix.com.