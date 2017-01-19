AAM wins American Institute of Architecture award for 2017 | AspenTimes.com

AAM wins American Institute of Architecture award for 2017
January 19, 2017
The American Institute of Architects this week selected the Aspen Art Museum among 23 projects by U.S.-based architects for its prestigious Honor Awards for 2017.
Selected from 700 submissions, the museum — built by Tokyo- and New York-based Shigeru Ban Architects in association with Basalt’s CCY Architects — will be honored along with other recipients at the AIA Conference on Architecture in Orlando in April.
“It is a distinct honor to have such a prestigious entity as the AIA recognize the Aspen Art Museum,” director Heidi Zuckerman said in a statement on the award. “As I have long said, Shigeru Ban is a genius and it was an immense privilege to work with him and our impressive team to create our museum building.”
The 33,000-square-foot downtown museum opened in 2014 — moving from its previous, city-owned location on the Roaring Fork River — and has since seen a 400 percent increase in visitors.
