Anderson Ranch Arts Center to honor Wangechi Mutu, Jan and Ronnie Greenberg, Ann Korologos | AspenTimes.com

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will honor Wangechi Mutu with the National Artist Award this summer, along with giving Jan and Ronnie Greenberg the Service to the Arts Award and Ann Korologos the Extraordinary Leadership Award.

All three awards will be handed out at the Ranch's 21st annual recognition dinner July 20. Held at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, this year's event will feature an environment created by acclaimed design team Snarkitecture.

"These outstanding honorees exemplify the combined excellence of the artists, enthusiasts, patrons and collectors that we welcome to Anderson Ranch," Anderson Ranch executive director Nancy Wilhelms said in an announcement. "As the Ranch builds upon the momentum of last year — our 50th anniversary — the rigor in our studios and the outstanding faculty and students we host continue to propel us forward as a leader in art making and dialogue on contemporary visual arts in America."

Wangechi Mutu is a Kenyan Artist who works in New York and Nairobi. She has exhibited in solo shows worldwide including the Deutsche Guggenheim Museum, Berlin; Musée D'art Contemporain de Montréal; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; the Brooklyn Museum and the Nasher Museum of Art, Durham, NC.; among others. Upcoming Mutu will present solo exhibitions at Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens, Deurle, Belgium and The Contemporary Austin, Texas. Through a variety of media, including painting, collage, sculpture, installation and video, her work explores questions about self-image, gender constructs, cultural trauma and environmental destruction.

"Art is my way of speaking about things that are unspeakable, it is my truest voice and my strongest form of resistance," said Mutu. "It is such a privilege to be recognized in these times for doing what I most love doing, it gives my work more urgency. I know we can do better for one another and for our Earth, and I am deeply committed to using creative means to bring attention to violence and inequality against women and to the parallel destruction of our Earth."

Ronnie Greenberg is the owner and founder of The Greenberg Gallery in St. Louis, Missouri, which opened in 1972. Jan Greenberg served as director of the Aesthetic Education Program at Webster University and is also a frequent guest author and lecturer at literature festivals and art museums.

"Over the years, Jan and I have enjoyed many lectures at Anderson Ranch from some of the world's most interesting artists, curators and critics," Ronnie Greenberg said. "The Ranch is a special place. We are honored to be a part of it."

An avid art collector, Ann Korologos expressed her lifelong love of art by taking classes at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in the early 1990s. She is the owner of the Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt. Korologos served as U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989 and is chairman emeritus of the RAND board of trustees and chairman emeritus of The Aspen Institute. She also recently retired as chairwoman of the board at Anderson Ranch.

"Anderson Ranch is blessed with a participative and committed board and a talented and tenacious staff for which I am most grateful," Korologos said. "I am honored to be the recipient of the Extraordinary Leadership Award, and glad I followed the advice of coach John Wooden: 'Whatever you do in life, surround yourself with smart people who will argue with you.'"

Tables and tickets to the recognition dinner are available at 970-923-3181 x227. Proceeds from the evening benefit Anderson Ranch educational programs.