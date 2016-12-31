A Week in the Life … Bring on the Bubbles | AspenTimes.com

A Week in the Life … Bring on the Bubbles
December 31, 2016
MAKE IT
If you want to bring your bubbles into the New Year, while living up to your promise to start anew, we’ve found the perfect drink — The Clean Slate. Enjoy!
THE CLEAN SLATE
11/2 ounces Ciroc Amaretto Vodka
1 ounce St. Germain
1 ounce Cherry Heering
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1 ounce apple-cinnamon simple syrup*
Garnish: Sugar and edible gold flake rim
In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients except Champagne, shake vigorously. Double strain into chilled white wine glass rimmed with gold flakes and sugar.
Top with Champagne.
*Apple-Cinnamon Syrup: Cut four apples and remove the core. Boil them in 21/2 cups of water until they are soft and stewed.
Add 2 cinnamon sticks and stir for 10 minutes. Add 2 1/2 cups of sugar and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes. Drain and double strain the syrup. You can also blend the apples and cinnamon sticks for a sweetened apple cinnamon puree to use in other cocktails.
Believe it or not, another year has come and gone in Aspen; the pages of this very paper remind us of all that transpired in 2016 — the good, the bad, the ugly and the downright hilarious. And as we look ahead to 2017, we find oursleves toasting both the year that was and the one that lies ahead. Of course no proper toast can be made without a bit of bubbly in hand, so we decided Champagne — and our Aspen’s Champagne lifestyle — was perfect fodder for this installment of A Week in the Life … Cheers!