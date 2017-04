Watch the full video of Squirm Night from April 13 below.

Candidates for Aspen City Council, Ward Hauenstein, Skippy Mesirow, Sue Tatem, Torre and incumbent council members Art Daily and Ann Mullins, face off first, followed by mayoral candidates Lee Mulcahy and incumbent Steve Skadron.

The event was presented by The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News in conjunction with GrassRoots TV and Aspen Public Radio.